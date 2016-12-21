Idaho Statewide Ballot Initiatives Wi...

Idaho Statewide Ballot Initiatives Will Require 56,191 Signatures

Sunday Dec 4

Any push for a statewide local option initiative will face a daunting challenge, given statics from the most recent general election. The Idaho Secretary of State reported late last week that 710,877 Idahoans cast ballot on Nov. 8-nearly 76 percent of 936,529 registered Idaho voters.

Read more at Boise Weekly.

