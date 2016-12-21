ID: Mayor: Transit Plan Lays Groundwork for Future
Dec. 20--TWIN FALLS -- A consulting firm suggests Twin Falls start its public transit system with a single fixed route to larger employers. At the City Council meeting Monday, Ross Peterson with Gridworks Consulting laid out the final draft of the Transit Development Plan for the city.
