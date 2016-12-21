Christmas tree from Idaho forest arri...

Christmas tree from Idaho forest arrives at nation's capital - Mon, 28 Nov 2016 PST

The Spokesman-Review

On Monday morning, Gary Amoth backed his 105-foot-long red truck next to the sidewalk of the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol and dropped off a very special delivery: a monster-sized Christmas tree from Idaho's Payette National Forest. The 84-year-old Engelmann spruce stood 80 feet tall after a crane hoisted it in place on the lawn of the Capitol, where it will be decorated with LED lights and 6,000 ornaments made from recycled materials by Idaho schoolchildren.

