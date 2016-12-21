Christmas tree from Idaho forest arrives at nation's capital - Mon, 28 Nov 2016 PST
On Monday morning, Gary Amoth backed his 105-foot-long red truck next to the sidewalk of the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol and dropped off a very special delivery: a monster-sized Christmas tree from Idaho's Payette National Forest. The 84-year-old Engelmann spruce stood 80 feet tall after a crane hoisted it in place on the lawn of the Capitol, where it will be decorated with LED lights and 6,000 ornaments made from recycled materials by Idaho schoolchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Twin Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|Dec 19
|peri
|157
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New...
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Trump's immigration plan raises questions for f...
|Sep '16
|tomin cali
|3
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|Child Sexual Assault Cover-up in Idaho
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
|a Editor Calls Reporting on Child Sex Assault V...
|Aug '16
|Panthers fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Twin Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC