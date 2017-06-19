Vista scientist helps unlock genome for threatened tortoise

A scientist from Vista was part of the team that unlocked the genome for the threatened desert tortoise, a feat that could guide conservation of the animal and advance understanding of reptile genetics. Brian Henen, the base ecologist for the U.S. Marine Corps at Twentynine Palms and a graduate of Vista High School, worked with a team of researchers from California, Arizona and Canada to unravel the DNA of the long-lived animal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.