Vista scientist helps unlock genome for threatened tortoise
A scientist from Vista was part of the team that unlocked the genome for the threatened desert tortoise, a feat that could guide conservation of the animal and advance understanding of reptile genetics. Brian Henen, the base ecologist for the U.S. Marine Corps at Twentynine Palms and a graduate of Vista High School, worked with a team of researchers from California, Arizona and Canada to unravel the DNA of the long-lived animal.
