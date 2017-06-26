Twentynine Palms mother accused of locking children in room while she slept

A 27-year-old Twentynine Palms woman was arrested Monday, June 19, 2017, after deputies allegedly found her sleeping while two young boys were locked in a room without access to a bathroom or water. TWENTYNINE PALMS >> A Twentynine Palms mother sheriff's officials say locked her children - one a 6-year-old autistic boy - in a small room without access to water so she could sleep, is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

