Twentynine Palms man leads police on 32-mile high speed chase
A 25-year-old Twentynine Palms man led law enforcement on a 32-mile chase around the Morongo Basin at speeds up to 100 mph late Friday before stopping in a Twentynine Palms driveway, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release. Brandon Koenig was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to yield and a warrant for domestic violence and taken to the Morongo Basin Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Disability Matters
|59 min
|DISABILITY MATTER...
|264
|11 Suspects Arrested In Whitewater Graffiti Sting (May '07)
|Mon
|Killer hill syndrome
|84
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Fuckoff
|3
|Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|11
|Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w...
|May 24
|Mother
|1
|Review: Sam's Club
|May 24
|SAMS CLUB INDIO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC