Twentynine Palms man leads police on 32-mile high speed chase

A 25-year-old Twentynine Palms man led law enforcement on a 32-mile chase around the Morongo Basin at speeds up to 100 mph late Friday before stopping in a Twentynine Palms driveway, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release. Brandon Koenig was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to yield and a warrant for domestic violence and taken to the Morongo Basin Jail.

