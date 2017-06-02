More than 30 neglected animals found at Twentynine Palms home
Animal control officers took 25 dogs, one pig, one rooster and a dozen reptiles that did not appear to be properly cared for from a Twentynine Palms home on Friday, June 2, sheriff's officials say. About 12:05 a.m. deputies went to a home in the 75100 block of Mayfair Drive to do a welfare check on a child, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
