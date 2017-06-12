Marine general: Marine Corps likely t...

Marine general: Marine Corps likely to adopt Army 5.56 rifle round

Wednesday Jun 7

The problem, Marine officials have said, is that the newer round causes problems with the Marines' M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, with tests indicating use of the round with the IAR results in reliability and durability issues. But the Marines recently took a step that indicates the service is becoming more comfortable with the Army round.

