Marine charged in alleged attempt to bring explosives onto Palm Springs flight
A 20-year-old Marine stationed in Twentynine Palms is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to bring live military ordnance onto a plane at Palm Springs International Airport, court papers show. Steven Corey Vella was charged Thursday, June 8 with one felony count of unlawfully possessing a destructive or explosive device in a prohibited area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|11 Suspects Arrested In Whitewater Graffiti Sting (May '07)
|5 hr
|Killer hill syndrome
|84
|Review: Disability Matters
|7 hr
|DISABILITY MATTER...
|253
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Fuckoff
|3
|Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|11
|Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w...
|May 24
|Mother
|1
|Review: Sam's Club
|May 24
|SAMS CLUB INDIO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC