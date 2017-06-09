Marine charged in alleged attempt to ...

Marine charged in alleged attempt to bring explosives onto Palm Springs flight

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A 20-year-old Marine stationed in Twentynine Palms is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to bring live military ordnance onto a plane at Palm Springs International Airport, court papers show. Steven Corey Vella was charged Thursday, June 8 with one felony count of unlawfully possessing a destructive or explosive device in a prohibited area.

