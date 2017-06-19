How to bid on a The Desert Was Homea by Elizabeth Campbell, a memoir of early days of Twentynine ...
Two first editions are up for bids in the current silent auction of old and rare books sponsored by the Friends of A.K. Smiley Public Library. They are “The Desert Was Home” by Elizabeth W. Crozer Campbell and “Exploring With Fremont: The Private Diaries of Charles Preuss, Cartographer for Fremont on His First, Second and Fourth Expeditions to the Far West,” translated and edited by Erwin G. and Elisabeth K. Gudde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Disability Matters
|17 hr
|DISABILITY MATTER...
|264
|11 Suspects Arrested In Whitewater Graffiti Sting (May '07)
|Mon
|Killer hill syndrome
|84
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Fuckoff
|3
|Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|11
|Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w...
|May 24
|Mother
|1
|living in 29 Palms
|Apr '17
|newport
|3
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC