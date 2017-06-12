Families fear schoola s fate

Families fear schoola s fate

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Bright Futures Academy has operated under a cloud of uncertainty since April when an influx of calls for service to law enforcement prompted town officials to announce their intent to revoke the school's business license. In the weeks leading up to a Tuesday appeal hearing before the Town Council, school administrators instituted changes to mitigate those calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Disability Matters Sun DISABILITY MATTER... 196
News Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12) Jun 5 Fuckoff 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13) May 25 Musikologist 11
News Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w... May 24 Mother 1
Review: Sam's Club May 24 SAMS CLUB INDIO 1
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC