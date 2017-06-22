Desert tortoises not mating

Veterinarian Shannon DiRuzzo, weighs a male desert tortoise as biologists work with the USMCrelocate about 1,100 to 1,500 Desert Tortoises from the Bessemer Mine area of Johnson Valley in Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Since female tortoises can store live sperm in their bodies for as long as two years after mating, the researchers waited four years to see how well the relocated tortoises were doing in their ability to reproduce.

