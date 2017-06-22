Desert tortoises not mating

Desert tortoises not mating

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Veterinarian Shannon DiRuzzo, weighs a male desert tortoise as biologists work with the USMCrelocate about 1,100 to 1,500 Desert Tortoises from the Bessemer Mine area of Johnson Valley in Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Since female tortoises can store live sperm in their bodies for as long as two years after mating, the researchers waited four years to see how well the relocated tortoises were doing in their ability to reproduce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Jul 3 2013sscamaro 35
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Jun 30 Yvonne cutter 22
Review: Disability Matters Jun 27 DISABILITY MATTER... 318
News Copykatz Showroom Closes in Downtown Palm Springs (Nov '08) Jun 25 Ldynps 4
News Former Officer Dennis Decker Accused of Raping ... (Apr '08) Jun 24 its me daisy 24
Review: La Ventana Apartment (Oct '12) Jun 23 Joshua B 2
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC