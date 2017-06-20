Bright Futures Academy in Riverside a...

Bright Futures Academy in Riverside a " suspended after a studenta s...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

State education officials have cleared Bright Futures Academy, an embattled school for special needs children, to again accept new students at its Riverside campus. The state informed the school in a June 16 letter that the suspension had been lifted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Copykatz Showroom Closes in Downtown Palm Springs (Nov '08) 23 hr Ldynps 4
Review: Disability Matters Sat DISABILITY MATTER... 316
News Former Officer Dennis Decker Accused of Raping ... (Apr '08) Sat its me daisy 24
Review: La Ventana Apartment (Oct '12) Jun 23 Joshua B 2
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
News 11 Suspects Arrested In Whitewater Graffiti Sting (May '07) Jun 19 Killer hill syndrome 84
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 26 at 3:08AM PDT

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,287 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC