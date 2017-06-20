Bright Futures Academy in Riverside a " suspended after a studenta s...
State education officials have cleared Bright Futures Academy, an embattled school for special needs children, to again accept new students at its Riverside campus. The state informed the school in a June 16 letter that the suspension had been lifted.
