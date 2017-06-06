a D-Day Letter From a Gi to His Bride...

a D-Day Letter From a Gi to His Bride Highlights the Resilience of the Greatest Generation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: RedState

World War II history has always been a special interest of mine. I've always been in awe of the bravery shown by the millions of men and women in the military and the unified efforts of the Americans at home, and, since 3 of my grandparents served in the military there were plenty of family stories from that era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12) Jun 5 Fuckoff 3
Review: Disability Matters Jun 4 DISABILITY MATTER... 189
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13) May 25 Musikologist 11
News Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w... May 24 Mother 1
Review: Sam's Club May 24 SAMS CLUB INDIO 1
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 11 at 3:33AM PDT

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,681,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC