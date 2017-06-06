a D-Day Letter From a Gi to His Bride Highlights the Resilience of the Greatest Generation
World War II history has always been a special interest of mine. I've always been in awe of the bravery shown by the millions of men and women in the military and the unified efforts of the Americans at home, and, since 3 of my grandparents served in the military there were plenty of family stories from that era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Fuckoff
|3
|Review: Disability Matters
|Jun 4
|DISABILITY MATTER...
|189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|11
|Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w...
|May 24
|Mother
|1
|Review: Sam's Club
|May 24
|SAMS CLUB INDIO
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC