Woman wanted in connection to Twentyn...

Woman wanted in connection to Twentynine Palms fire in abandoned building

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Deputies are looking for a woman who entered an abandoned building minutes before it caught fire Wednesday, May 24, in Twentynine Palms, sheriff's officials say. The fire happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Yucca Avenue, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12) Mon Fuckoff 3
Review: Disability Matters Sun DISABILITY MATTER... 189
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13) May 25 Musikologist 11
News Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w... May 24 Mother 1
Review: Sam's Club May 24 SAMS CLUB INDIO 1
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 07 at 2:45AM PDT

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC