Woman wanted in connection to Twentynine Palms fire in abandoned building
Deputies are looking for a woman who entered an abandoned building minutes before it caught fire Wednesday, May 24, in Twentynine Palms, sheriff's officials say. The fire happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Yucca Avenue, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Fuckoff
|3
|Review: Disability Matters
|Sun
|DISABILITY MATTER...
|189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|11
|Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w...
|May 24
|Mother
|1
|Review: Sam's Club
|May 24
|SAMS CLUB INDIO
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC