The Army and Marine Corps want big changes for their infantry...
A US Marine fires an M27 infantry automatic rifle during a training exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, August 18, 2016. The US military's efforts to upgrade its infantry arsenal appeared to get a boost last week, when a group of senators questioned two retired generals about the need for the change and the delays hindering it.
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Fuckoff
|3
|Review: Disability Matters
|Sun
|DISABILITY MATTER...
|189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|11
|Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w...
|May 24
|Mother
|1
|Review: Sam's Club
|May 24
|SAMS CLUB INDIO
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
