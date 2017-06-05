The Army and Marine Corps want big ch...

The Army and Marine Corps want big changes for their infantry...

Monday May 22

A US Marine fires an M27 infantry automatic rifle during a training exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, August 18, 2016. The US military's efforts to upgrade its infantry arsenal appeared to get a boost last week, when a group of senators questioned two retired generals about the need for the change and the delays hindering it.

