Marines warn of possible noise issues from desert training exercise
The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms issued a public warning Wednesday about possible noise from its Integrated Training Exercise 3-17, which began early this month and will continue through June 2. Depending on atmospheric conditions, the Marine Corps said sounds from the training area near Johnson Valley may be amplified through the local area. This exercise is a 29-day training evolution that focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver warfare during global contingency operations.
