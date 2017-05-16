Marine to receive Silver Star for sav...

Marine to receive Silver Star for saving linguist amid hail of enemy fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A Silver Star will be presented to Iraq War veteran Andrew Kim on Thursday at Twentynine Palms. The Marine Corps will present the third-highest combat award to an Iraq War veteran on Thursday, following a review that upgraded his commendation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Disability Matters 3 hr DISABILITY MATTER... 124
Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13) Thu Musikologist 11
News Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w... May 24 Mother 1
Review: Sam's Club May 24 SAMS CLUB INDIO 1
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
Review: SunLine Transit Agency May 20 SUNLINE TRANSIT A... 5
Review: Taco Bell May 20 PALM SPRINGS TACO... 1
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC