Marine to receive Silver Star for saving linguist amid hail of enemy fire
A Silver Star will be presented to Iraq War veteran Andrew Kim on Thursday at Twentynine Palms. The Marine Corps will present the third-highest combat award to an Iraq War veteran on Thursday, following a review that upgraded his commendation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Disability Matters
|3 hr
|DISABILITY MATTER...
|124
|Twentynine Palms Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|11
|Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the w...
|May 24
|Mother
|1
|Review: Sam's Club
|May 24
|SAMS CLUB INDIO
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
|Review: SunLine Transit Agency
|May 20
|SUNLINE TRANSIT A...
|5
|Review: Taco Bell
|May 20
|PALM SPRINGS TACO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC