Hemet man, Ontario woman killed in Twentynine Palms rollover crash

TWNETYNINE PALMS >> A Hemet man and an Ontario woman were killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Twentynine Palms. Yovonne Marie Navarrette, 49, and David Edgar Garduno, 21, were the victims of the crash, which occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Indian Trail and Pearl Springs Avenue, according to a San Bernardino County Coroner's Office news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.