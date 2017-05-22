Hemet man, Ontario woman killed in Twentynine Palms rollover crash
TWNETYNINE PALMS >> A Hemet man and an Ontario woman were killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Twentynine Palms. Yovonne Marie Navarrette, 49, and David Edgar Garduno, 21, were the victims of the crash, which occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Indian Trail and Pearl Springs Avenue, according to a San Bernardino County Coroner's Office news release.
