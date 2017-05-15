US Marines Airlifted 1,100 Tortoises to New Desert Homes
Biologists examine a desert tortoise at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, during the desert tortoise translocation on April 12, 2017. The U.S. Marine Corps had an unusual mission this month: to airlift more than 1,000 desert tortoises across the Mojave Desert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
