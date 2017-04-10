Twentynine Palms Marine arrested in c...

Twentynine Palms Marine arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

TWENTYNINE PALMS >> A Marine stationed at Twentynine Palms was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed two teens and critically injured a third in North Carolina earlier this year. Davis Christian Stewart, 21, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Twentynine Palms on an outstanding warrant out of North Carolina, San Bernardino County Sheriff's booking records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yucca Valley Music Emporium (Oct '12) Wed Musikologist 14
Best Male Singer Apr 6 jazz toast 1
living in 29 Palms Apr 2 newport 3
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Churchill: There's a little bit of a Rebel in a... Mar 30 CFUW suppress it 1
News Twentynine Palms - DesertVictorville man suspec... Mar 27 discocrisco 1
News Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad... Mar 26 In memory of Zach... 1
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC