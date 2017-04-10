Twentynine Palms Marine arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run...
TWENTYNINE PALMS >> A Marine stationed at Twentynine Palms was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed two teens and critically injured a third in North Carolina earlier this year. Davis Christian Stewart, 21, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Twentynine Palms on an outstanding warrant out of North Carolina, San Bernardino County Sheriff's booking records show.
