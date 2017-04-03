Twentynine Palms - Desert2 deputies i...

Twentynine Palms - Desert2 deputies in Apple Valley beating caught on video take plea deal

Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Michael Phelps and Nick Downey were sentenced to one year of probation less than a week after a jury returned deadlocked on a decision of guilt or innocence of the two former deputies. After two days of deliberations, the jury, before a packed courtroom, found Charles Foster guilty of one felony count of assault by a public officer under the color of authority on Francis Jared Pusok.

