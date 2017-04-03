Twentynine Palms - Desert2 deputies in Apple Valley beating caught on video take plea deal
Michael Phelps and Nick Downey were sentenced to one year of probation less than a week after a jury returned deadlocked on a decision of guilt or innocence of the two former deputies. After two days of deliberations, the jury, before a packed courtroom, found Charles Foster guilty of one felony count of assault by a public officer under the color of authority on Francis Jared Pusok.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Male Singer
|Apr 6
|jazz toast
|1
|living in 29 Palms
|Apr 2
|newport
|3
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Churchill: There's a little bit of a Rebel in a...
|Mar 30
|CFUW suppress it
|1
|Twentynine Palms - DesertVictorville man suspec...
|Mar 27
|discocrisco
|1
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|strange stuff maybe bring more storms and turn ...
|Mar 26
|people whats next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC