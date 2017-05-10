The cost of airlifting 1,100 tortoise...

The cost of airlifting 1,100 tortoises in California? $50 million

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

A 6-month old desert tortoise found during the Desert Tortoise translocation eats at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif., on April 12, 2017. Because the animal is too small to be translocated, it will be sent to the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site, a long-term assessment of how to protect nests, hatchlings and juveniles until they grow resilient enough to endure the harsh physical environment, resist most predation and mature to fully-functional adults that produce offspring and support the population.

