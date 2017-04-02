Mentawai tribe of Indonesia, travel w...

Mentawai tribe of Indonesia, travel writing and photo workshop, and desert wildflowers of Joshua ...

Pierre Odier will discuss the Mentawai tribe who live in a remote village on Siberut Island and follow a traditional way of life. When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Oasis Visitor Center, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.

