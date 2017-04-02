Mentawai tribe of Indonesia, travel writing and photo workshop, and desert wildflowers of Joshua ...
Pierre Odier will discuss the Mentawai tribe who live in a remote village on Siberut Island and follow a traditional way of life. When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Oasis Visitor Center, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.
