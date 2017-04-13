Marines move imperiled desert tortoises out of harma s way
A six-month-old baby Desert Tortoise crawls across the Mojave Desert floor as Biologists work with the USMC, BLM, the California and US Fish & Wildlife Services to relocate about 1,100 to 1,500 Desert Tortoises from the Bessemer Mine area of Johnson Valley in Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Wildlife biologist Scott Welch looked out over the Mojave Desert and readied for action when he heard a distant helicopter flying in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yucca Valley Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
|Best Male Singer
|Apr 6
|jazz toast
|1
|living in 29 Palms
|Apr 2
|newport
|3
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Churchill: There's a little bit of a Rebel in a...
|Mar 30
|CFUW suppress it
|1
|Twentynine Palms - DesertVictorville man suspec...
|Mar 27
|discocrisco
|1
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC