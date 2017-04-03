Marine pleads not guilty to California double homicide
A Marine has pleaded not guilty to killing a woman and her adult daughter near a Southern California desert base. Their bodies were found on March 24 in their home about 10 miles from the Twentynine Palms Marine base, where Aikens was stationed.
