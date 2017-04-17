Man suspected of leading deputy on pursuit found hiding in Twentynine Palms bathroom
A man accused of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle was found hiding in his ex-girlfriend's Twentynine Palms apartment early Sunday morning, April 16. A deputy attempted to stop a Nissan Altima about 1:20 a.m. near the 6300 block of Palo Verde Avenue, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The driver - identified as 25-year-old Demetrius Hughes - led the deputy on a pursuit to the corner of Joshua Drive and Ocotillo Avenue, the release said.
