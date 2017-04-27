Bruno Dumont goes unexpectedly light ...

Bruno Dumont goes unexpectedly light with wacko French comedy 'Slack Bay'

Before unveiling his parodic miniseries "Li'l Quinquin" in 2014, French director Bruno Dumont might have claimed the title of Filmmaker Least Likely to Make a Comedy. But now the creator of such deliberately paced immersions in bleak naturalism as "Humanit" and "Twentynine Palms" continues his walk on the wacky side with the bizarro period piece "Slack Bay."

