2 arrested, 3rd at large in Yucca Valley assault, robbery
After a man with a head wound and bound hands was found early Saturday, April 222, at a Yucca Valley motel, sheriff's deputies chased and caught two suspects, but a third got away. Authorities identified the arrestees as Lucas Clinton Mountz, 33, of Cherry Valley, and Erica Fenelle Hull, 37, of Thousand Palms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Disability Matters
|23 hr
|DISABILITY MATTERS
|6
|82-775 Market St. Bldg 1. Indio, CA 92201
|Sat
|INDIO CALIFORNIA
|9
|Ronnie Bailey from West Virginia
|Thu
|Wow
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Paid California political focus group Wednesday...
|May 4
|caobserver
|1
|Yucca Valley Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|14
|living in 29 Palms
|Apr '17
|newport
|3
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC