Twentynine Palms - DesertYucca Valley parents search for stolen necklace containing son's ashes
A Yucca Valley family are asking for the public's help to find a pendant, which contains the ashes of their recently-deceased toddler, stolen Friday from a home in the 57000 block of Hidden Gold Drive. A distraught family is asking for the public's help to find a pendant, which contains the ashes of their recently-deceased toddler, stolen Friday, March 3 during a brazen daytime break-in in Yucca Valley, sheriff's officials said.
