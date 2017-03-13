Twentynine Palms - DesertYucca Valley parents search for stolen necklace containing son's ashes

A Yucca Valley family are asking for the public's help to find a pendant, which contains the ashes of their recently-deceased toddler, stolen Friday from a home in the 57000 block of Hidden Gold Drive. A distraught family is asking for the public's help to find a pendant, which contains the ashes of their recently-deceased toddler, stolen Friday, March 3 during a brazen daytime break-in in Yucca Valley, sheriff's officials said.

