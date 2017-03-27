There are on the The Press-Enterprise story from Tuesday Mar 28, titled Twentynine Palms - DesertVictorville man suspected of raping a 12-year-old runaway. In it, The Press-Enterprise reports that:

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. Although we do not pre-screen comments, we reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.