Twentynine Palms - DesertSheriff's deputy shot in Hesperia, suspect still at large
A deputy's bulletproof vest saved him Thursday morning following a shooting after a gas station robbery, according to initial San Bernardino County Sheriff's information. Before the shooting, authorities were investigating the armed robbery of a gas station at Escondido Avenue and Ranchero Road which was reported around 12:30 a.m., officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted Yucca Valley (Aug '09)
|Mar 20
|Pete
|79
|Looking for a few good Pen (Jan '15)
|Mar 20
|David f Miller
|2
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|masshole3456
|34
|mexican landscapers dump in the desert (Nov '14)
|Mar 17
|sandy skat
|56
|oh no trump got tap wire
|Mar 5
|trumpneeds tap in...
|1
|well people trump has lied before
|Mar 4
|trump likes atten...
|1
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Mar 3
|Dennis
|21
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC