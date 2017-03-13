Twentynine Palms - DesertHesperia police seek 2 men suspected in pair of gas station robberies

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has asked the public to help identify two men suspected in robbing or attempting to rob at knifepoint two Hesperia gas stations on March 2. The two suspects entered the Shell Gas Station at 13100 Main St. and tried to rob the clerk. A short time later, the same two suspects entered the Circle K at 14921 Bear Valley Road.

