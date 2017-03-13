Twentynine Palms - DesertHesperia pol...

Twentynine Palms - DesertHesperia police seek 2 men suspected in pair of gas station robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has asked the public to help identify two men suspected in robbing or attempting to rob at knifepoint two Hesperia gas stations on March 2. The two suspects entered the Shell Gas Station at 13100 Main St. and tried to rob the clerk. A short time later, the same two suspects entered the Circle K at 14921 Bear Valley Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Mar 8 Option2 33
oh no trump got tap wire Mar 5 trumpneeds tap in... 1
well people trump has lied before Mar 4 trump likes atten... 1
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Mar 3 Dennis 21
News Hemet's - Ramona' outdoor play 2017 is cast Mar 1 jose 1
News Red Earth Casino Now Open In Salton Sea (Apr '07) Feb 26 Jim banks 61
trump lies Feb 22 STORM CHASER 5
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC