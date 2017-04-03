Twentynine Palms - DesertHere's when ...

Twentynine Palms - DesertHere's when high winds are expected to blow Thursday

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Wind gusts of more than 50 mph are forecast for the Inland mountains and deserts on Thursday afternoon, March 30, the National Weather Service said. The strongest winds -- strong enough to cause damage -- are expected to occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. across the High Desert of San Bernardino County and the mountain tops and desert slopes.

