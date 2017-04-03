Twentynine Palms - DesertHere's when high winds are expected to blow Thursday
Wind gusts of more than 50 mph are forecast for the Inland mountains and deserts on Thursday afternoon, March 30, the National Weather Service said. The strongest winds -- strong enough to cause damage -- are expected to occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. across the High Desert of San Bernardino County and the mountain tops and desert slopes.
