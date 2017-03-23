Twentynine Palms - DesertBody of missing 2-year-old found in Hesperia aqueduct
In this file photo, the San Bernardino County sheriff's dive team search for Noah Abbott March 3 in the California Aqueduct in Hesperia. The 2-year-old went missing after the car he was a passenger in crashed into the aqueduct March 2 for unknown reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|1 hr
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|strange stuff maybe bring more storms and turn ...
|13 hr
|people whats next
|1
|mexican landscapers dump in the desert (Nov '14)
|Fri
|sandy skat
|59
|Haunted Yucca Valley (Aug '09)
|Mar 20
|Pete
|79
|Looking for a few good Pen (Jan '15)
|Mar 20
|David f Miller
|2
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|masshole3456
|34
|oh no trump got tap wire
|Mar 5
|trumpneeds tap in...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC