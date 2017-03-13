Nonprofit to build home in Temecula for injured Marine
On June 13, 2012 Chris Van Etten lost both his legs while serving in Sangin, Afghanistan as an infantryman with the Marines. Chris Van Etten working out at gym.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|Option2
|33
|oh no trump got tap wire
|Mar 5
|trumpneeds tap in...
|1
|well people trump has lied before
|Mar 4
|trump likes atten...
|1
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Mar 3
|Dennis
|21
|Hemet's - Ramona' outdoor play 2017 is cast
|Mar 1
|jose
|1
|Red Earth Casino Now Open In Salton Sea (Apr '07)
|Feb 26
|Jim banks
|61
|trump lies
|Feb 22
|STORM CHASER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC