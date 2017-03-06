Feds Give The Okay To Remove 1,500 To...

Feds Give The Okay To Remove 1,500 Tortoises From Marine Base

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

US marines with the First Expeditionary Force train at Range 215 simulated Iraqi village at the Twentynine Palms Marine Base on November 14, 2005 near Twentynine Palms, California. The marines have turned shipping containers into simulated Iraqi villages on Ranges 200 and 215 to train their fighters in an urban environment similar to that which they will be deployed to in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
oh no trump got tap wire Sun trumpneeds tap in... 1
well people trump has lied before Sat trump likes atten... 1
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Mar 3 Dennis 21
News Hemet's - Ramona' outdoor play 2017 is cast Mar 1 jose 1
News Red Earth Casino Now Open In Salton Sea (Apr '07) Feb 26 Jim banks 61
trump lies Feb 22 STORM CHASER 5
Jay Leno and David Thornton are dying of Syph Feb 20 Truth 1
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC