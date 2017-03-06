Feds Give The Okay To Remove 1,500 Tortoises From Marine Base

US marines with the First Expeditionary Force train at Range 215 simulated Iraqi village at the Twentynine Palms Marine Base on November 14, 2005 near Twentynine Palms, California. The marines have turned shipping containers into simulated Iraqi villages on Ranges 200 and 215 to train their fighters in an urban environment similar to that which they will be deployed to in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.