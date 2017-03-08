Federal authorities approve California tortoise removal

In this Sept., 30, 2015, file photo released by the U.S. Marines Corps, a tortoise takes its first steps in the wild after being released at the Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs-hosted ceremony for the first release of tortoises from the Combat Center's Desert Tortoise Headstart Program, near Twentynine Palms, Calif. Federal authorities have approved a plan to move nearly 1,500 desert tortoises from a Southern California Marine base.

