Deputies interrupt burglary in progress in Twentynine Pines

Wednesday Mar 1

SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday interrupted a burglary near Twentynine Palms and took two people into custody. The deputies had responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of home in the 69000 block of Sunny Sands Road, and two burglary suspect were in the home, according to a sheriff's news release.

