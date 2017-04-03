Arrest made in Twentynine Palms double homicide
TWENTYNINE PALMS >> Authorities late Thursday arrested a Twentynine Palms man on suspicion of killing two women early March 24 in a Twentynine Palms home. Rafael Ari Aikens, 22, was booked into the Morongo Basin jail shortly before midnight Thursday in connection with the shooting deaths of Christy McKissic, 32, and Renee Metcalf, 62, both of Twentynine Palms, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Male Singer
|Thu
|jazz toast
|1
|living in 29 Palms
|Apr 2
|newport
|3
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Churchill: There's a little bit of a Rebel in a...
|Mar 30
|CFUW suppress it
|1
|Twentynine Palms - DesertVictorville man suspec...
|Mar 27
|discocrisco
|1
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|strange stuff maybe bring more storms and turn ...
|Mar 26
|people whats next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC