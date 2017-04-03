Arrest made in Twentynine Palms double homicide

TWENTYNINE PALMS >> Authorities late Thursday arrested a Twentynine Palms man on suspicion of killing two women early March 24 in a Twentynine Palms home. Rafael Ari Aikens, 22, was booked into the Morongo Basin jail shortly before midnight Thursday in connection with the shooting deaths of Christy McKissic, 32, and Renee Metcalf, 62, both of Twentynine Palms, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.