Twentynine Palms - DesertTeena s possible a accidentala shooting leads to Riverside frienda s arrest
A Riverside man was arrested for allegedly critically shooting a 17-year-old Victorville teen Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12 in what authorities say appears to be "accidental," San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jesse Arroyo, 20, was arrested a few hours after the teen boy was found shot in the chest near his home in the 1600 block of Tracy Street despite officials stating the shooting may be accidental, according to booking records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Feb 9
|Jeri Perdue
|20
|hope you having fun mr pres
|Feb 4
|grow up trump
|1
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|boiii78
|30
|Melvin "Ferd" Banks, Gilbertsville, Kentucky--H... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|shellie
|11
|Ex-sheriff's deputy suspected of having sex wit... (Jul '16)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|2
|Haunted Yucca Valley (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Abel jaimes
|78
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC