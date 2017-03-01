Twentynine Palms - DesertDetectives s...

Twentynine Palms - DesertDetectives seek public assistance finding Victorville homicide suspect

Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Sheriff's homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in locating the prime suspect in a fatal Victorville shooting Sunday, Feb. 19. Austin Lembcke, 22 of Victorville, is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Roman Robert Clemente, 43 of Apple Valley. Deputies were called shortly after 1 a.m. to the 13800 block of Victoria Drive after reports of shots fired and a man down, a sheriff's news release states.

Twentynine Palms, CA

