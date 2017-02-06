5 Bars to Develop Wireless Master Pla...

5 Bars to Develop Wireless Master Plan for the City of Twentynine Palms

When fully implemented, this plan will enhance the ability for all citizens to publicly access high speed wireless connectivity throughout the city. The comprehensive program encompasses intelligent infrastructure technologies, smart city initiatives and 5G wireless planning.

