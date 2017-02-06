5 Bars to Develop Wireless Master Plan for the City of Twentynine Palms
When fully implemented, this plan will enhance the ability for all citizens to publicly access high speed wireless connectivity throughout the city. The comprehensive program encompasses intelligent infrastructure technologies, smart city initiatives and 5G wireless planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hope you having fun mr pres
|Sat
|grow up trump
|1
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Fri
|boiii78
|30
|Melvin "Ferd" Banks, Gilbertsville, Kentucky--H... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|shellie
|11
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Ex-sheriff's deputy suspected of having sex wit... (Jul '16)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|2
|Haunted Yucca Valley (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Abel jaimes
|78
|tool is cochila festiveil now can tool festivel...
|Jan 23
|wu-tang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC