Twentynine Palms - DesertSan Francisco rapista s release to San Bernardino County temporarily halted

Thursday Jan 5

Luther Benjamin Evans, 67, has multiple convictions out of San Francisco for rape and other sex crimes from the 1970s through 1990s, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office. San Bernardino County prosecutors fought and won a legal battle to stop a convicted San Francisco-area sexual predator from being placed in the Morongo Basin.

