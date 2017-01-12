Military's shift away from oil clashe...

Military's shift away from oil clashes with Trump's promises

There are 3 comments on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from Saturday Jan 14, titled Military's shift away from oil clashes with Trump's promises. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:

At a sprawling desert base, a Marine recharged his radio's batteries simply by walking, while nearby fellow troops examined a rocket artillery system and a drone - both powered by the sun. Navy and Marine Corps brass, accompanied by green energy executives, showcased the energy-harnessing knee braces and other innovations at a renewable energy demonstration at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base, one of many such events that have taken place at military bases across the country as part of the Defense Department's unprecedented shift away from fossil fuels under the Obama administration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Brian_G

“CO2 is Gaseous Love”

Since: Dec 08

59,588

Home, sweet home.

#1 Saturday Jan 14
Too bad Obama couldn't lead our troops to win our wars.

Obama was the only US two term president to be at war every day of his presidency. All he could do was drag America into new wars in Libya and Syria.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Brian_G

“CO2 is Gaseous Love”

Since: Dec 08

59,588

Home, sweet home.

#2 Sunday
It is all very nice to be3 good environmental stewards but the job of our military is victory.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
James

Greenhithe, UK

#3 Sunday
The US was at war from 1947 to 1991.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twentynine Palms Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) 1 hr Jstlookin 28
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
I'm gay too Jan 8 SeanDom 3
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 5 kim 2
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Jan 5 james wiliams 1
Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male Dec 27 SnottyGurl 3
anny owner bkk thaimassage (Oct '11) Nov '16 AnthonyW 4
See all Twentynine Palms Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 17 at 12:00AM PST

Twentynine Palms Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twentynine Palms Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Twentynine Palms, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC