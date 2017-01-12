Military's shift away from oil clashes with Trump's promises
At a sprawling desert base, a Marine recharged his radio's batteries simply by walking, while nearby fellow troops examined a rocket artillery system and a drone - both powered by the sun. Navy and Marine Corps brass, accompanied by green energy executives, showcased the energy-harnessing knee braces and other innovations at a renewable energy demonstration at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base, one of many such events that have taken place at military bases across the country as part of the Defense Department's unprecedented shift away from fossil fuels under the Obama administration.
#1 Saturday Jan 14
Too bad Obama couldn't lead our troops to win our wars.
Obama was the only US two term president to be at war every day of his presidency. All he could do was drag America into new wars in Libya and Syria.
#2 Sunday
It is all very nice to be3 good environmental stewards but the job of our military is victory.
Greenhithe, UK
|
#3 Sunday
The US was at war from 1947 to 1991.
