There are on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from Saturday Jan 14, titled Military's shift away from oil clashes with Trump's promises. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:

At a sprawling desert base, a Marine recharged his radio's batteries simply by walking, while nearby fellow troops examined a rocket artillery system and a drone - both powered by the sun. Navy and Marine Corps brass, accompanied by green energy executives, showcased the energy-harnessing knee braces and other innovations at a renewable energy demonstration at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base, one of many such events that have taken place at military bases across the country as part of the Defense Department's unprecedented shift away from fossil fuels under the Obama administration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.