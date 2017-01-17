Marine, Naples grad, killed during tr...

Marine, Naples grad, killed during training exercise

LCpl. Austin Ruiz, 19, died and another Marine was injured while training aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, according to Brigadier General William F. Mullen III. Ruiz's family said he had wanted to be a Marine since he was a young boy growing up in Collier County and joined as soon as he turned 18. Cpl.

