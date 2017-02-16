Man dies at Twentynine Palms motel af...

Man dies at Twentynine Palms motel after exchange of gunfire with Morongo Basin deputies

Wednesday Jan 18

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to Motel 6 at 72562 Twentynine Palms Highway to investigate a call about a man with a gun. The person who called deputies was a guest at the motel, according to a sheriff's news release issued Wednesday.

