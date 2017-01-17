Joshua Tree man jailed after armed robbery of person pumping gas
Deputies arrested Christian Sutalo, 19, on suspicion of armed robbery, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. The incident was reported 8:50 p.m. at the Valero gas station at 61794 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, the news release states.
