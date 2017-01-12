1 Killed, 1 Injured While Training at Twentynine Palms
One Marine was killed and a second injured while training at the Marine Corps' Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms on Friday, the Marine Corps confirmed. The incident happened Friday when the Marines were conducting unit training in preparation for the start of Integrated Training Exercise 2-17, officials at MAGTF said.
