Twentynine Palms - DesertAnaheim boy, 12, rescued after enduring frigid night in desert
A 12-year-old Anaheim boy was found Thursday morning after going missing the previous afternoon while riding dirt bikes with his father in the open desert 10 miles south of Barstow, authorities said. Zeke Schultz, 12, endured the night's cold in jeans, a sweatshirt and his protective motorcycle gear - a helmet, a breastplate, gloves and elbow and shin guards.
